Konnan On Why He Doesn’t Believe MJF Will Jump To WWE

MJF’s taking time away from AEW TV has led some to speculate he could be WWE-bound, but Konnan doesn’t buy it. The former AEW World Champion hasn’t been seen since he last the title to Samoa Joe and was turned on by Adam Cole at AEW Worlds End, which has led some to question his future there especially since he has regularly teased the notion of a “bidding war” for his services to kick off the year once his contract expired. Konnan weighed in on the matter on Keepin’ It 100 and says he doesn’t know for sure, but believes MJF has to be signed to AEW already.

“This is the way I look at it; obviously, we’ll know pretty soon,” Konnan said (per Wrestling Inc). “I said this six months ago, I cannot believe … that even with all the other errors that have been made by that company, that six months ago, knowing that this day would come and you hadn’t fixed it.”

He continued, “Why would you spend all that time on MJF? … Because I’m thinking that, ‘Alright, MJF might be hurt.’ Let’s just say he is. ‘He might be hurt. We take the title off him. He doesn’t come back for a while. Maybe he’s going to WWE, and it kind of generates a buzz, and he comes back.’ Because I gotta think six months ago he signed. He was probably making 200,000 dollars, and now he’s making two million.”

MJF e was removed from the AEW.com roster page earlier this month, which is believed to be playing into the storyline of where he may end up signing.