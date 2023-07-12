Konnan Doesn’t Mind that LA Knight Takes Inspiration From The Rock

There’s been an amount of discourse around LA Knight and his using The Rock and Steve Austin for inspiration, and Konnan doesn’t see what the big deal is. As noted, Kevin Nash called Knight a “rip off” of Rock and Austin, and doubled down after Booker T and others spoke up in Knight’s defense. Konnan weighed in on the topic on his latest Keepin’ It 100, saying that he gets what Knight is doing and doesn’t see an issue.

“We had L.A. Knight on the show and I asked him about that,” Konnan said (per Wrestling Inc). “I said, ‘Hey your cadence is a lot like The Rock’s.’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, I know.’ He’s not denying it, right? [He’s] paying homage to the greatest to have ever done it on the mic, which I get.”

He continued, “The first time I saw him in Impact, I [said] this guy is kind of a ripoff of The Rock. That is the first thing that I thought when I saw him. But then I kept seeing him. The Rock never said, ‘Yeah!’ Or ‘Dummy!’ He’s inspired by The Rock, [who] hasn’t been in wrestling on a consistent basis for 25 years. What’s the big deal? I see nothing wrong with what he’s doing.”