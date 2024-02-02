Konnan Praises Eddie Kingston’s Ability To Get Over With Fans, Promo Style

Konnan is a fan of Eddie Kingston, who has made his way toward the top of AEW, and he spoke about the Continental Crown Champion’s talents recently. Konnan weighed in on Kingston’s AEW push on the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Kingston rising toward the top in AEW and ROH: “The biggest factor for Eddie is he’s super over with the fans. He cuts very realistic, different promos. he doesn’t sound like everybody else, they don’t sound like wrestling promos.”

On Kingston’s physique: “Look at Dusty [Rhodes] who was my idol … we all know overweight guys that are tough, and he’s probably over with Tony [Khan] too. It ain’t like he doesn’t deserve the push.”