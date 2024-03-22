Konnan Says El Hijo del Vikingo Is Not Signed To AEW

In the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100 (via Fightful), Konnan spoke about AAA talents working for AEW and noted that El Hijo del Vikingo is not actually signed to the company. He also said the company is working on a TV deal that would allow them to better compensate talent.

He said: “He’s not signed by Tony Khan. He’s signed to us, and he’s one of the very few talents, very good talents that we have, that Tony hasn’t signed. But what’s really fucked us up, when this finally happens, we’ll have a more normal playing field, so we were supposed to get a TV deal like two years ago or something like that, and then the pandemic, a lot of changes were done in the industry. So we’re on our road to that now. Until we get our TV deal and we can get people the proper compensation like Tony does, we’re gonna lose them to him. But once we get a TV deal, a lot of people that aren’t being used right over there or anywhere, they’ll come back home because they know they’ll be used right by us.“