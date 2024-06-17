Konnan Says Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Get Enough Credit, Talks About Their Relationship

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio (Wrestling Inc), Konnan spoke about his friendship with Eric Bischoff and noted that the two weren’t always on such good terms.

He said: “Eric isn’t given enough credit for enough stuff that he did. We’re real good friends now. But he did make a lot of mistakes, you know. And you could see him getting burnt out. When Eric first came in, he was very accessible, very easy to work with … [but] two, three years in, bro, we were butting heads all the f***ing time, like, me and him, personally. We went round for round for him taking off Rey Mysterio’s mask when I told him not to do it. That was a big acrimonious situation between me and him.“