Konnan Can See Everyone in Judgment Day Becoming Singles Stars

Konnan believes that the Judgment Day has the potential to make all of its members singles stars. The AAA booker recently spoke on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast about the group and talked about how the stable is setting up plenty of stars, but two in particular.

“I could literally see every person in that group being a single star,” Konnan said (per Wrestling Inc). “I think that is what’s going to happen in the future, and it seems like Rhea [Ripley] might be the first one because she’s getting cheered a lot. Plus, the best [baby faces] are usually the guys that would go to heels because the people know that they’re ass kickers and they’re like, ‘Wow, now their f**king faces.’

He continued, “And I can imagine one day, not now, but one [day], because you want to ride this dominant wave and milk it as long as you can, but Dom [Mysterio] being a face, he’s going to be mega f***ing over. But you want to milk this as long as you can without being monotonous. That’s kind of the secret, because it’s almost like gambling. You got to know when to leave the table, and you don’t want something to get too old like the NWO did.”