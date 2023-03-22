Konnan Explains Who El Hijo del Vikingo Is

If you wanted to know who El Hijo del Vikingo is but didn’t want to use Google, Konnan has you covered. In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), Konnan spoke about what Vikingo’s gimmick and why he has a good character. Here are highlights:

On El Hijo del Vikingo: “First of all, he has a gimmick. He’s a Viking. He’s not just some wrestler, right? That’s very important to me to have a character. Vikingo has a gimmick. He’s a Viking. He’s charismatic. I’d rather have a good character than a good wrestler, because there are a million good wrestlers, especially now. Not everybody has a character that connects and is over, right? So he’s got a good character.”

On his Mount Rushmore of high flyers: “If I had to pick my modern Mount Rushmore flyers right now, it would definitely be Ricochet. Even though you’d never know that watching him in WWE, Ricochet is incredible, bro. I managed him in Lucha Underground. A lot of times, I had to tell him, ‘Dude, you’re working at 50%. Show them what you got, man. You’re the most incredible wrestler in the world. Show them what you got.’ He’s incredible. So I would say right now, [his Mount Rushmore] would be Ricochet, Will Ospreay, Vikingo, and then one-two, because they’re very different [Rey] Fenix and Kommander. All three of them are from AAA, from Mexico. So I’m very proud that we’re exporting talent like we did back in the day.”