– During a recent edition of Keepin’ It 100, Konnan discussed CM Punk and why he thinks he could see Punk returning to WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Konnan on why he thinks Triple H would bring back CM Punk to WWE: “He’s been proven to be a merchandise seller. Just for the fact of getting one on AEW, just for the fact of CM Punk coming back home, I’m sure that Hunter’s gonna tell him, ‘Look, that sh*t you pulled in AEW, that ain’t working here. You know that. You can’t go into business for yourself. You work this many times a year,’ probably give him a really light Goldberg schedule.”

Konnan on why he thinks Punk will return: “I think he does. … I think WWE, what they’ve been really good at is anybody that can make them money, they’re willing to make money with, and he’s one of the few guys that they can make money with for sure. Why wouldn’t he go after it?”

It’s rumored that AEW is negotiating a buyout of the remainder of CM Punk’s contract. Punk appears to have had a falling out with AEW stemming from an incident that took place following his controversial media scrum after AEW All Out 2022 earlier in September.