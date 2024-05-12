Konnan Explains Why Tony Khan Was Wrong to Compare WWE to Harvey Weinstein

– During the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, former WWE and WCW wrestler Konnan discussed Tony Khan calling WWE “the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling” and criticized the angle on AEW Dynamite where Khan was attacked by The Elite. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Konnan on Tony Khan’s recent comments: “You can’t call a company Harvey Weinstein when it was one guy. Maybe two, if that if f***ing [John Laurinaitis] was involved. The thing is, wrestlers are very astute. They’re looking to see the landscape who is where, where they can better fit. And some people, they’ve gotta be looking at AEW and go, ‘Look at all the stars they have there. Why would I wanna go there?’ I’d rather stay here.”

On The Elite attacking Tony Khan on AEW Dynamite: “I thought it was like hot shotting. Like, we’ve gotta do something, let’s talk bad about WWE, let’s answer them back. Let’s do this. That’s not gonna get you where you need to go. And it’s gonna be a slow backwards climb up.”