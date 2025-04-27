– During a recent edition of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan discussed the recent acquisition of AAA by WWE and what that that means for the future of the lucha libre organization. As previously noted, WWE is not expected to take over until the third quarter. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Konnan on if he will be part of WWE’s creative team with the acquisition: “I am going to be on the creative time.”

On who he will be working under: “Dorian [Roldan], Hunter [Triple H] and HBK [Shawn Michaels].”

On if he will be working with Jeremy Borash in AAA: “He could be. He’s a creative genius, no doubt about it. There is nothing more fun wrestling with your friends or working with your friends. He’s a good friend, so it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

On why this is a positive move for AAA: “Here’s the thing I’ve always been telling people, but the fans are so passionate and some are too fanatical. Our problem in AAA isn’t our talent, it isn’t our booking, it’s that we didn’t have any money. They said in WWE that if you put all our TVs together for one year, it’s not as much as they spend on one TV in the United States. We’re working with WWE. It doesn’t get any better than that. Our show will look a lot better and we’ll be able to work with their talent, not just NXT talent. Now, with money, you’ll see what we can do.”

On why the company was sold: “The reason they sold the company is not because we were going out of business. The reason they sold the company is because Dorian Roldan put his ego to the side and he understood we could never grow if we didn’t have help and capital. Now, we have it. Business was not bad. If business was bad, and this is very well documented, the last two years, all of our TVs have been from 85% to full. Our business is not bad. The only thing we’re going to give you is a much better, finished product. That benefits everybody, and more work to a lot of people, and more work to all the Latinos, that a lot of people complain and say, ‘Why aren’t they being used correctly?’ Now, they will.”

WWE is holding a joint event featuring WWE, NXT, and AAA on June 7 with WWE Worlds Collide in Los Angeles. The show will be held at the KIA Forum.