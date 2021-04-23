Konnan Feeling Better After Getting COVID-19 Last Month, Needs A Second Kidney Transplant

It was reported last month that Konnan was hospitalized due to a bad case of COVID-19, which hit him harder due to being immunocompromised as a result of a 2007 kidney transplant. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Konnan is doing much better now than he had been.

It was noted that he had several health problems and tests. While he found out that he didn’t have cancer or a tumor this week, he also learned that he needed a second kidney transplant. At this point, he does not need dialysis but it’s expected that he will. He’s currently on a waiting list in California. But since that could be a seven-year wait, he’s looking at getting the procedure done in Mexico.