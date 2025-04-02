Konnan Expects a Great Match Out of Ricochet, Kenny Omega & Mike Bailey At AEW Dynasty

Konnan knows that we’ll see some great things out of Kenny Omega’s title match against Ricochet and Mike Bailey on AEW Dynasty. Omega will defend his International Championship against the two at Sunday’s PPV and Konnan said on the latest Keepin’ It 100 that he’s looking forward to seeing what the three do together in the ring. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On why Tony Khan booked it as a three-way match and not a singles bout: “Tony [Khan] wants a great match, and Bailey, Ricochet, and Omega will have a great match. The thing is you have to watch TNA Impact and he [Bailey] was having phenomenal matches over there.”

On the match being a three-way instead of just Omega vs. Ricochet: “I don’t care because I know it’ll be a great match, so if it’s Omega versus Ricochet or the three-way, I’m fine.”