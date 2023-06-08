Konnan Has Changed His Mind About Wheeler Yuta In AEW

In the latest episode of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan said that he’s changed his mind about Wheeler Yuta in AEW and thinks he has earned his current spot on the roster. Konnan originally criticized the company for putting Yuta in the Blackpool Combat Club and felt he was overpushed. Now he thinks Yuta has grown into the role.

He said: “At the beginning, I thought he was pushed too fast. He was over-pushed and he wasn’t ready for prime time. Plus, he reminded me of 40 other wrestlers who did the same thing. They all did the same thing [and had], the same match. But since he’s been with these guys, he’s gotten a lot better. His work has changed. I was in San Diego in the arena, and when he won, he had a lot of heat. Now that I remember, he won at the pay-per-view and that’s smart. He doesn’t have the credibility of the other guys, right? Danielson, Moxley, and Castagnoli. But by letting him win, they’re starting to elevate him. That’s the way you make somebody.“