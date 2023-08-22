Konnan Addresses Health Status, Says He’s Found A Kidney Donor

Konnan has given an update on his health status and confirmed that he has found a kidney donor. The AAA booker previously noted that he needed a new kidney, and he told Nick Hausman on his Haus of Wrestling podcast that he has found ont.

“I’m feeling great, but dialysis is not something you want to be on forever because of two things: Number one, it’s your kidneys are only at 10% functionality. That’s number one,” Konnan said. “And number two, dialysis isn’t like, oh, you can be on dialysis forever and live off of it. No, you’ll eventually die. So, basically, I have to find a donor, and I have one right now.”

He continued, “They just have to do; there’s this BMI index, they have to lose six pounds, six more pounds. And then they can donate their kidney, and we still got to make sure they’re compatible. So, you know, I always try to think positively because thinking negatively doesn’t help anything.”