Konnan Praises Hijo Del Vikingo, Komander, And Willie Mack Before TripleMania XXX

On a recent Keepin it 100 podcast, Konnan named a few wrestlers he believes should get more attention, all three of whom were present for TripleMania XXX last week (per Wrestling Inc). Konnan expressed his support for all three performers, and you can read a few highlights and listen to the complete episode below.

On his take on Vikingo and Kommander: “Everybody’s been raving, and they should, about Hijo del Vikingo, because he’s a generational talent. Komander’s next. Komander’s the next Hijo del Vikingo, so watch him now, because this is a kid who will wind up in AEW or WWE in a few years, guaranteed.”

On his evaluation of Willie Mack: “Willie Mack bro, he’s one of the best, charismatic, working big men in this business.”