Impact Wrestling News: Konnan’s Hip Replacement Surgery Successful, Lineup For Tonight’s Last Chancery Event

– PWInsider reports that Konnan had successful hip surgery, which he underwent yesterday. It was initially believed that he may have to push the surgery back, but obviously this wasn’t the case.

– Here is the lineup for Impact Wrestling’s Last Chancery event, which streams tonight on Twitch TV. It was filmed last Sunday in Ontario with Destiny Wrestling.

*Impact champion Austin Aries vs. Kongo Kong vs. Matt Sydal.

*Knockouts champion Allie vs. KC Spinelli.

*Moose vs. Alberto el Patron.

*Eli Drake vs. Marcus Burke.

*Trevor Lee vs. Josh Alexander.

*Idris Abraham vs. Petey Williams vs. Phil Atlas vs. Brent Banks.

*Desi Hitsquad vs. Cody Deaner Jake Something.

*Braxton Sutter vs. Tyson Dux.