Konnan Hopeful That AAA Will Have a US TV Deal Next Year

In an interview with Under the Ring (via Fightful), Konnan spoke about AAA’s TV negotiations in the United States and said he’s hopeful for a deal in 2024.

He said: “Hopefully, next year, I can’t get into details, but we’re negotiating to come into the United States in a major way, hopefully with a TV deal, and show people what Mexican Lucha libre is all about. You won’t see what you see in the United States, which is basically Mexican wrestlers within the confines of an American style. You’re gonna see straight Lucha libre like you saw, maybe if you ever saw Lucha Underground.“