wrestling / News
Konnan Hopeful That AAA Will Have a US TV Deal Next Year
August 7, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with Under the Ring (via Fightful), Konnan spoke about AAA’s TV negotiations in the United States and said he’s hopeful for a deal in 2024.
He said: “Hopefully, next year, I can’t get into details, but we’re negotiating to come into the United States in a major way, hopefully with a TV deal, and show people what Mexican Lucha libre is all about. You won’t see what you see in the United States, which is basically Mexican wrestlers within the confines of an American style. You’re gonna see straight Lucha libre like you saw, maybe if you ever saw Lucha Underground.“
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Top Merch Sellers in WWE, Cody Rhodes Topping Multiple Lists
- Charlotte Flair in a Two-Piece Pink Dress, Maryse, Chelsea Green Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Triple H Says Summerslam Moment Between Cody & Brock Lesnar Was Unplanned, Calls Brock One of the Greatest of All Time
- Cody Rhodes Says Neither He Nor Brock Lesnar Wanted A Stipulation For WWE SummerSlam