Konnan on How He Thinks Tony Khan Should Handle the Situation With CM Punk and The Young Bucks

– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, Konnan shared his thoughts on the recent backstage drama surrounding AEW and the alleged brawl that took place following All Out involving CM Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Ace Steel. Below are some highlights:

Konnan on not working with some wrestlers because they have backstage heat: “I’ve had wrestlers, Nick, where I won’t work with them because other wrestlers have told me straight out, ‘I don’t want to work with him.’ Unless the guy’s a mega draw, and I can get everybody to sit down and talk it out, I just won’t mess with him.”

On the importance of locker room chemistry: “Locker room chemistry is more important than you’ll ever know. It really is. If you got a guy that’s so toxic that people don’t want to be around him or work with him or [are] ignoring him, that’s not good.”

On how he thinks Tony Khan should handle the situation with CM Punk and The Young Bucks: “You gotta sit down The [Young] Bucks, you got to sit down Phil [Brooks] and go, ‘We’re all adults. We’re all making a lot of f**king money. We got a chance to make more money.'” If this solution doesn’t work, however, Konnan’s advice remains the same, “Whoever doesn’t want to work, you can get the f**k out.”