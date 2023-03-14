Konnan Explains Injury Suffered By AAA’s Daga During Match With Tyrus

On a recent episode of the K100 podcast, Konnan took some time to explain how Daga suffered a fractured fibula during his bout with Tyrus at the March 4 NWA vs. AAA: World Is A Vampire show (per Wrestling Inc). According to Konnan, Daga will be out of action for at least two months for recovery, although other sources indicate that the injury may not be terribly severe. You can read a highlight from Konnan and listen to the complete episode below.

On the circumstances that led to Daga’s injury: “He’s got a fractured fibula. That was the weirdest thing. So, Tyrus is on the fucking thing, ’cause I’m on the gorilla position looking. Tyrus was like on his back, and I think he had his leg on the rope, and he’s [Daga] working his leg, grabbing the ropes, and stomping on his knee to cut the big man down. All of a sudden, in one of them, he just twisted his knee and he just stayed there, and I knew he was done.”