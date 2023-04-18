wrestling / News
Konnan on Jay White Not Coming Off Like a Star, The Problem With AEW Signing White
– During the latest episode of his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan discussed AEW signing former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Konnan on Jay White: “I’ve seen him do some good promos. He doesn’t come off like a star and the problem is that Tony [Khan] has painted himself into a corner. You know when you watch these shows like ‘Cribs’ and sh*t like that and the guy has got like 50 cars and you’re like, ‘Okay, when do you find time to drive them? Do you drive one every day, what’s the deal here?'”
On where White stands in AEW: “He’s just another great wrestler in a promotion full of great wrestlers. What’s your gimmick? What’s your gimmick? That you’re a part of the Bullet Club? And?”
AEW announced White signing with the company earlier this this month:
