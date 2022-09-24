Konnan Says Kenny Omega Was Never ‘Officially Locked In’ For AAA TripleMania

Konnan has clarified reports that Kenny Omega was going to compete at AAA TripleMania. As reported earlier this week, Konnan said on his podcast that Omega had been set to main event the show but that AEW wouldn’t allow it to happen, with a report from Wrestling Observer Radio stating that Omega was never booked for the show due to his suspension. Konnan spoke with Wrestling Inc and said that he had talked with Tony Khan who had said they could use Omega on the show, but that it was never “locked in.”

“[Omega] has always been very open and honest with me,” Konnan said. “All of a sudden I was like, do you think you’re going to be able to make Triplemania? Then he said, ‘Well, just ask Tony.’ I did ask Tony. Tony said, ‘Yeah, you can use him, but I’m not going to be doing anything with him that day.’ We never really got it officially locked in, if you will. Then all of a sudden the fight broke out. When I asked him again, I go, ‘Do you think, because of all the bulls**t that happened, you’ll still be able to come to Triplemania?’ He goes, ‘Nah, man, I’ve been suspended, and I can’t.’ So that’s exactly what happened.”

Omega is reportedly still suspended due to his involvement in the post-AEW All Out backstage altercation involving himself, CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Ace Steel. TripleMania XXX: Mexico City is set to take place on October 15th.