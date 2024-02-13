Konnan Says He Knew Andrade Was Returning To WWE

Andrade made his WWE return at the Royal Rumble, and Konnan says he found out a few months before that. Konnan spoke about Andrade’s return on Keepin’ It 100 and recalled how he spoke with Andrade in November at WrestleCade and learned he was leaving AEW for WWE.

“I go, ‘Hey man, you going to WWE? You going to stay in AEW?'” Konnan said (per Wrestling Inc). “He kind of told me to read between the lines that he was leaving. So I knew for a long time that he was leaving.”

Andrade has joined the Raw brand since his Royal Rumble return.