wrestling / News
Konnan Says He Knew Andrade Was Returning To WWE
February 12, 2024 | Posted by
Andrade made his WWE return at the Royal Rumble, and Konnan says he found out a few months before that. Konnan spoke about Andrade’s return on Keepin’ It 100 and recalled how he spoke with Andrade in November at WrestleCade and learned he was leaving AEW for WWE.
“I go, ‘Hey man, you going to WWE? You going to stay in AEW?'” Konnan said (per Wrestling Inc). “He kind of told me to read between the lines that he was leaving. So I knew for a long time that he was leaving.”
Andrade has joined the Raw brand since his Royal Rumble return.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle Not Surprised By Vince McMahon Allegations, Says He’s A ‘Maniac’, Mentions Brock Lesnar
- Scarlett, Jade Cargill, & Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- The Rock Shuts Down Claim Equating WrestleMania Press Event Boos With His Maui Recovery Efforts
- Eric Bischoff On Scott D’Amore’s TNA Firing, Thinks AEW Desperately Needs Somebody Like Him