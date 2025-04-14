Konnan Laments Claudio Castagnoli’s Booking In AEW: ‘Look At Him Now’

Konnan is a fan of Claudio Castagnoli, but he doesn’t like how the Death Riders member is being booked in AEW. Castagnoli is a part of Jon Moxley’s stable that has been running rampant in the company, but Konnan took issue on the latest Keepin’ It 100 with the way Castagnoli has been booked as of late.

“I love Claudio as a person, but I’m not interested in him or anything they’ve done with him, which is unfortunate,” Konnan said (per Wrestling Inc). “Remember when they first came in, they brought him in like this monster? Look at him now.”

Castagnoli last competed on last week’s AEW Dynamite, teaming with Wheeler Yuta in a tag team loss to Hook & Samoa Joe of The Opps.