Konnan Praises Hijo del Vikingo’s Talent

On the most recent episode of Keepin’ It 100 With Konnan, the eponymous wrestler spoke with AAA commentator Hugo Savinovich and brought up Hijo del Vikingo as one of the most notable rising luchador talents currently (per Wrestling Inc). Savinovich also referenced Vikingo’s commitment to his performance in the ring and his ability to learn and improve himself. You can read a few highlights and listen to the complete episode below.

Konnan on Vikingo’s standing in the luchador legacy: “When you say names like Rey Mysterio, Fenix, Ricochet – you can stick Hijo del Vikingo [in there] and he would be in that group.”

Savinovich on what it’s like watching Vikingo from the announcer’s chair: “I get to sit at the table and do play-by-play, and seeing him is incredible! Incredible moves, and for a young guy, he’s listening, and now he knows where his destiny is going to take him. It doesn’t matter if it’s a Triplemania or a small town, this guy will give the best.”