Konnan On The Lesson He Learned From Eddie Guerrero’s Father Gory

In the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100 (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan spoke about a lesson he learned from Gory Guerrero, the father of Eddie Guerrero. He told the story about meeting the Guerreros early in his career.

He said: “I was very lucky because very, very, very early in my career I figured out what got over in wrestling and I immediately applied it and I knew it wasn’t wrestling. So I went to their house because he had a big library full of wrestling books. He would have me check them out … and I remember one time when I was sitting with him I asked him, ‘How did you invent the camel clutch?’ and he said, ‘If I had listened to traditional wisdom, I would’ve never done it because it went against everything that was traditional in wrestling. Don’t be afraid to go outside the box and be original and be creative and different. That’s gonna get over more than anything else.’ That always stuck with me.“