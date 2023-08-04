Konnan Is Looking Forward to Logan Paul vs. Ricochet At WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul and Ricochet will battle at WWE SummerSlam tomorrow, and Konnan says he’s looking forward to it. The AAA booker previewed SummerSlam on the latest Keepin’ It 100 and said he has high expectations for the match between Paul and Ricochet.

“Ricochet and him are gonna have a banger,” Konnan said (per Wrestling Inc). “Because Logan Paul wants to show out — he’s very athletic. And Ricochet is even more athletic than he is, and he also knows they [WWE management] are pushing him — finally — so he’s not gonna f**k this up. And Logan Paul — he doesn’t f**k anything up. He always brings it!”

The match is reportedly set as of now to open the PPV, which airs live tomorrow on Peacock and WWE Network.