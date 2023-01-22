Konnan Loves Current ‘Prison Hard’ Gimmick For Dominik Mysterio

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Konnan spoke about the new ‘prison hard’ gimmick Dominik Mysterio in WWE and how much he is enjoying it.

He said: “Prison Hard Dom. Yeah, he was in jail. He was in jail for a whole day. Or a holding cell. Don’t mess with him. I love what they’re doing with him. You know, he was kind of getting stale with [his father] Rey [Mysterio] and they really like that. They started up the show on ‘Raw’ with them and the Bloodline, which was really good. And everything they’ve given him to do, I think he’s done to perfection, so I’m really happy for him.“