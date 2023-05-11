Konnan Says Mark Burnett Was Hard To Work With On Lucha Underground

Konnan recently shared some memories of his experience with Lucha Underground, noting that famed producer Mark Burnett was hard to work with. Burnett, known for his work creating shows like Survivor and The Voice, was an EP on all seasons of the El Rey wrestling show. Konnan spoke during a mailbag episode of Keepin’ It 100 about how Burnett was actually a detriment to the series.

“Mark Burnett was very difficult to deal with,” Konnan said (per Wrestling Inc). “[He was] kind of a diva, [he] never went to the show, just sent his people to run the show, and then he wanted a lot of money to continue to help the show.”

He continued, “I thought he was a big detriment, because he was in it for himself, and not the show. The problem there is nobody knew about lucha. They were all Hollywood guys. So that was one of the biggest problems.”