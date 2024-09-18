Konnan Says MJF Is AEW’s Best Promo, Praises Darby Allin & Jon Moxley

Konnan has singled out a number of AEW stars for their promo work including MJF, Darby Allin and Jon Moxley. The AAA booker spoke about Allin and Moxley’s promo on last week’s AEW Dynamite in a recent episode of Keepin’ It 100 and said that they both delivered on the mic.

“The best promo on that show is MJF, because he’s so entertaining and he’s an elite by himself,” Konnan began (per Wrestling Inc). “But the most credible, believable promos are done by Darby Allin. I thought this was a great promo by Darby Allin…And I thought Moxley did a great promo too.”

He continued, “This was really good. I also liked the fact that they had Marina there as this mean mugging this guy all the time. At the end, he had to tell her ‘Don’t do nothing to him.’ Bro, Darby never once even looked at her, which he shouldn’t [have]…His whole thing was with Moxley. And I’m very interested in what’s going to happen.”

Allin will put his AEW World Championship #1 contendership on the line against Moxley at AEW Grand Slam: Dynamite next week.