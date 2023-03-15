Konnan Weighs In On MJF’s Throwing Drink At Fan, Says MJF Risked Legal Trouble

Konnan is the latest to share his thoughts on MJF throwing a drink on a young fan at AEW Revolution, noting that MJF risked legal trouble by doing it. As you almost certainly know, the AEW World Champion got himself in hot water by grabbing a drink from a woman at ringside and tossed it on a young fan next to her, which reportedly turned out to be alcohol and not water. Tony Khan addressed the incident after the PPV and said that they “had a serious conversation” about it and that he wasn’t taking it lightly.

Konnan discussed the incident on Keepin’ It 100, noting that MJF could have easily been in legal trouble if the family had decided to press charges. He related a similar incident that happened at a show in Mexico to an unnamed talent. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On talent risking charges by such interactions: “They [fans] don’t understand that when you’re [in] the heat of the moment, you do stuff like that… And so, I had a guy in Tijuana that I told him, ‘Do not engage with the f**king fans.’ And he engaged with them, and he got arrested. And he actually wanted me to help him, and I said, ‘No, I’m not going to help you’… After that, he learned his lesson. And the thing is, the wrestler doesn’t understand that something like that could get big.”

On the incident similar to Brian Pillman’s antics: “Yeah, it’s almost like an old-school Brian Pillman Loose Cannon gimmick modernized.”