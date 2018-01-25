Konnan On The New Impact Wrestling Creative Team, Talks The Company’s Changing Roster

Konnan recently took part in an Impact Wrestling media call (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On Fans Being Critical: “It’s easy to criticize people, wrestling fans are hypercritical, hypersensitive, so much so that I remember when i was in Lucha Underground I was talking to the executive producer Eric van Wagenen and he had done Celebrity Apprentice and Survivor,” Konnan said. “Obviously, these are shows that garner millions and millions more viewers than Impact does, and he said that he got more letters from Lucha Underground fans than he ever did from those two shows combined. So the fans are very hypercritical, and they have every reason to be because they haven’t been given the product that they want.”

On The New Impact Wrestling Creative Team: “I think companies sometimes think they know what’s best for their audience instead of listening to them. TNA has a big stain that they has to eradicate,” Konnan said “I’ve talked to Scott D’Amore at length, I’ve talked to the whole creative team and to Ed Nordholm, and they know it’s gonna be an uphill climb. But from what they’ve told me, and I don’t need to put anybody over because that’s not my style, I think they’re going in the right direction.”

On The Company’s Changing Roster: “Obviously there’s budget cuts, so there’s some higher paid wrestlers that will no longer be with us so now they have to be resourceful enough to find the talent that’s out there, cultivate it and make them stars,” he said. “I’ve never seen so much talent as there is right now in the indies, so the talent is out there, they just have to identify it and cultivate it.”