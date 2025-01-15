– During a recent edition of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan critiqued AEW using the 1982 pop-song, “I’m So Excited,” by The Pointer Sisters, as the new theme song for AEW Dynamite this year. Konnan doesn’t think the song works as a good opening for the professional wrestling program.

Konnan said on the song (via WrestlingInc.com), “I don’t think that’s the song that should be [playing]. That’s like a song if you’re in a club and you’re celebrating.” Konnan also critiqued the new opening intro video for Dynamite. He continued, “And here’s the other thing — bro, they showed in that opening video Shaq, like he’s part of the roster. And they showed Snoop [Dogg], too, and they showed the Costco Guys. I’m like, ‘What?'”

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite will be a special Maximum Carnage episode. The show is being held at the Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on TBS and simulcast on Max starting at 8:00 pm EST.