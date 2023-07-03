wrestling / News
Konnan On What He Thinks WWE Does Better Than AEW
July 3, 2023 | Posted by
In the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100 (via Wresting Inc), Konnan gave his thoughts on what WWE is currently doing better than AEW, noting their use of cliffhangers.
He said: “I hate to do this because they always say that, ‘Oh you’re s**king WWE.’ When WWE sucked, we buried them every f***ing week. When they say that you don’t bury Rey or Dominik, like when Rey did that eye angle, I buried him. You know what I’m saying. So at the end of the day, WWE does such a better job at leaving cliffhangers and doing angles throughout the show. It’s not that hard if you have been watching wrestling your whole life like Tony [Khan] has or the guys around them.“
