Konnan on Why Cody Rhodes Should Get the Win at WrestleMania 39
March 25, 2023
– Speaking on his Keepin’ It 100 show this week, Konnan discussed why he thinks Cody Rhodes should get the win over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Konnan stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “I think you’ve got to give the rub to somebody, it might as well be Cody.” He continued, “He’s super over and that might have been part of the thing to entice him to come [to WWE]. ‘Hey, we’ll give you the belt at WrestleMania.'”
Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39: Night 2 on Sunday, April 2. The event will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.
