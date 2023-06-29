Konnan Says He Plans To Present Lucha Libra In the US ‘On A Grand Stage’

Konnan has a big goal left in wrestling, and he teased a new lucha libre show that he expects to present “on a grand stage” in the US. The AAA head booker appeared on Inside the Ropes and spoke with Nick Hausman about his goals left in wrestling, noting that he “guarantees” that it’ll happen in the next two years. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On what he still wants to accomplish: “The only two things that I have left to do in the business that I really want to do is, number one, come to the United States and be able to show Lucha Libre on a grand stage, and that’s gonna happen. It’s not if, it’s when, and that’s gonna happen probably within the next two years, that’s guaranteed.”

“On what he wants to do with the show: “TV show with a major network, kinda like what Lucha Underground did. [In ‘Lucha Underground’] Lucha [Libre] was the appetizer to the whole shebang … this would be raw, uncut Lucha with a Latin-centric twist.”