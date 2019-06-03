Konnan Praises Brian Pillman Jr, Discusses The ‘Horrible Loss’ of Silver King

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Konnan spoke about the death of Silver King earlier this year, and spoke about the rising talents of Major League Wrestling. Here are highlights:

On Silver King: “Silver King was a guy who at a young age was like a prodigy. I remember going to Mexico as a fan and there were only two young guys that they used. Back then everyone in the main event was a veteran – you’ve been in the business 10 years plus. But there were only two guys that were really young – Silver King and Eddie Guerrero. That just showed you how great he was. Like any brother in this business that goes through the grind that we all go through, it’s a horrible loss and very sad. It’s very sad.”

On Brian Pillman Jr: “He’s definitely got the Brian Pillman crazy gene. He’s a very respectful kid. I loved his dad. I laughed so much with him and he was always pulling ribs. It’s very easy to forget what I just told you afterwards…A lot of times after we put together a match, guys will leave or use their phone or go to eat and forget what you told them. But he wrote it down and that really resonated because I used to do it back in the day. He’s another guy that will be a future star without a doubt. Court’s done a great job of getting a lot of good, young talent that other people didn’t know about or weren’t using correctly and done a great job with them.”

On Salina de la Renta: “She is a rare find. Most people today don’t wanna be a heel and don’t know how to be a heel. They wanna be cool heels like Hall and Nash used to be. They wanna be over with the fans, but she doesn’t care. She’ll say the raunchiest, craziest, heat-seeking things because she’s there to entertain. I think she also has an acting background so that gives her a bit of a jump on everybody else trying to pretend like they know what they’re doing. She’s a prodigy like another kid in MLW, Mr. MJF. I saw video of him on the Rosie O’Donnell Show; that was absolutely brutal. But he’s a prodigy too and at a young age he gets it. He ain’t afraid to go out and get heat and insult people. Salina, she is a rare find and a gem and is going to get better and better.”