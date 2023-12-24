Konnan Predicts That Chris Jericho Will Want to Retire in WWE

– During a recent edition of Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan expressed his belief that veteran AEW star and former world champion Chris Jericho will eventually return to WWE eventually and retire in the company. Konnan stated on Jericho (via WrestlingInc.com), “I gotta [sic] think that there’s maybe a part of Jericho that’s like, ‘Hey, after I’ve done my thing here I would love to,’ probably, ‘Retire in WWE.'”

A little over a year ago, the 53-year-old Jericho re-upped with AEW, signing a new contract extension that will keep him on the AEW roster until 2025.

For now, Chris Jericho is still part of the AEW roster for a while at least. He’s scheduled to challenge Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW World Tag Team Titles at AEW Worlds End on Saturday, December 30. Jericho will need a new tag team partner, since his original one, Kenny Omega, is out due to illness. The event will be held at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.