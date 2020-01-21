Konnan Describes His Backstage Altercation With Psicosis II At Impact Wrestling Taping

On the latest edition of the Keepin It 100 Podcast (h/t Fightful), Konnan discussed his altercation with Psicosis II at the Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Mexico over the weekend which ended up being filmed and posted to online. Konnan said afterwards that the incident wasn’t a big deal, and went into more detail on what exactly happened on his podcast.

On when his issues with Psicosis II started: “Around 12 years ago, we decided to do Psicosis vs. Psicosis II. When Psicosis comes back, they get into these street fights and the other guy is taking liberties. Psicosis is telling me, ‘I didn’t come here to be fighting this guy every night. He’s mental.’ I go up to Psicosis II and go, ‘What’s your problem?’ He goes, ‘We’re out there working. I’m trying to make it look good.’ I go, ‘No, you’re taking liberties because you’re trying to prove to everybody that you’re better than him because you’ve been getting heat for being the imposter.’ He went out there and tried to legitimately hurt Psicosis. They were supposed to face at this big event and Psicosis just didn’t show up. That’s how serious I knew it was. Psicosis said, ‘Fuck that guy. I’m gonna go there and end up stabbing him.’ We started not to use Psicosis II, so now he’s thinking that I have something against him personally.”

On the incident at the Impact taping over the weekend: “I show up to the show, I’m alone and getting out of a van, and next thing I see, he’s coming with a bunch of guys and a guy filming. I’m thinking, he’s probably trying to tape something for his website to get a buzz. It escalates and he’s screaming, ‘Fuck you, I’m the original Psicosis, you need to respect me.’ I’m thinking he’s going to jump me. I’m trying to defuse the situation and he slaps me. I’m thinking, ‘If I hit him, I know I’m going to get jumped.’ If we would have been one-on-one, I would have punched the shit out of him, even with a bad heart, because that would have been my first reaction. I’m thinking, ‘let me get out of here so I can get into the dressing room so I can get everybody out.’ That’s what I did, I went into the dressing room. By the time they went out, he was gone.”

“Then I find out when doing an interview with the press that they were trying to sell the video for money. He was trying to film a video, trying to get paid, trying to get a buzz. Since no press paid, they just leaked it on their own. What a humongous mistake he made. What a mental case.”