Konnan Pushes Back On Complaint Over Wrestling Representation

On a bonus mailbag episode of his K100 podcast, Konnan voiced his opinion on a listener perspective who felt that WWE demonstrated a pattern of promoting Samoan wrestlers at the expense of talented Black performers (via Wrestling Inc). Konnan strenuously disagreed with that paradigm and cited his view of comparative promoted talent as well as other aspects involved in industry progression. You can read a few highlights and listen to the full episode below.

On his analysis of the treatment of Black and Samoan talent in WWE currently: “Bro, compared to how they treated brothers before, they treat them way fuckin’ better [now]. And they push Bobby Lashley, they push New Day, they push Bianca Belair, they push the Street Profits, what the fuck are you talking about? The Samoans are pushed because they’re fucking great! Dude, I’ve never seen a bad Samoan wrestler. [The Bloodline’s] storyline is the best storyline in wrestling, so I don’t know what the fuck you’re talking about.”

On his view of the industry’s progress overall: “When I came into the business there were hardly no women … hardly no brothers, hardly no Latinos; this [is] way better, my friend. Way better.”