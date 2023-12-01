wrestling / News
Konnan Says QT Marshall Was Very Easy to Work With In AAA
Konnan had experience working with QT Marshall in AAA, and he talked about those experiences following Marshall’s AEW exit. Marshall had a run as the AAA Latin American Champion, and Konnan talked about his dealings with Marshall on Keepin’ It 100. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On his experience working with Marshall: “It’s been incredibly easy to work with him. He’s professional, he shows up on time, he’s in shape… he’s f**king professional. That’s the key word. He’s gotten over, and everything we’ve asked him to do, he’s done it. He’s been great to work with.”
On Marshall getting criticism online: “He’s a really good worker and there’s a reason he’s done really well in Mexico. People are very hateful, on Twitter, for whatever reason.”