Konnan Questions WWE’s Booking of LA Knight and Karrion Kross

In the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100 (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan questioned the WWE’s current booking of talent like LA Knight and Karrion Kross, who haven’t won much on the main roster.

On LA Knight: “I don’t know why you’d have a guy, when it’s so hard to get people over, [who] is over, and you haven’t even pushed him. There’s so many great things you can do to make money with him, why you wouldn’t take advantage of him and try to take his knees out…And I could see him as Universal Champion, and if they gave him a proper push like we’ve seen them do when they want to, why not World Champ?”

On Karrion Kross: “You know the type of employees you have, and he [Kross] is not the type that has heat. He’s a model employee, he’s the type of guy you want. He has ideas, he’s not just waiting around for you to give him ideas. He stays in shape, he’s sharp on his promos and his character…Yeah, he’s not one of these AJ Styles, but he can still go. He’s just one good storyline away from exploding.”