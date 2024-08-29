wrestling / News
Konnan Remembers His First Time Meeting Sid Vicious
August 29, 2024 | Posted by
– On a recent edition of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, former WWE and WCW star Konnan spoke on his late former WCW colleague, Sid Eudy, aka Sid Vicious/Sycho Sid. Konnan said on Sid (via WrestlingInc.com), “The first time I met him was in WCW. He was always a prankster, a jokester, was always walking around with a box of Captain Crunch, just eating it out of the box.”
Sid Vicious sadly passed away earlier this week. He was 63 years old.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on WWE Road to Bash in Berlin Tour, Update on Jacob Fatu
- Xavier Woods, Grayson Waller Respond to Machine Gun Kelly’s Claim of Altercation With Randy Orton
- Backstage Note on Bronson Reed & Braun Strowman’s Brawl on WWE Raw
- Matt Riddle Says He and Roman Reigns Are ‘Good’ After Heat Over 2021 Comments