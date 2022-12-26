Konnan Reveals Dominik and Aalyah Mysterio Offered Him Their Kidneys

In the latest Keepin’ It 100 podcast (via WrestlingNews.co), Konnan spoke about the process of getting a new kidney and said both Dominik and Aliyah Mysterio offered theirs. Here are highlights:

On how the kidney got hurt: “I’ll tell you what saved me bro is the fu**ing dialysis. I didn’t want to do it. This is my second kidney replacement. A lot of people think, ‘Oh steroids.’ Well, if it’s steroids, why don’t more people have kidney problems? What actually happened is, I was in an extreme match in Tijuana, and a ladder came all the way from the top and I was looking the other way, and it landed and it fu**ing broke my kidney and I didn’t even know it because I just thought it was normal pain. Not too long ago, I did an angle in AEW with the FTR guys. They gave me this pile driver and I never had time to like, go, because I got there late. We were like second on, and next thing you knew, we were in the trailer and we were going to the fu**ing ring. So they never really showed me how to do the pile driver. So it’s like this weird different pile driver I’d never taken, and when I hit, I went like, holy sh*t. I felt that. Then for months and months, I was having problems with my back, with my traps, with my ribs, and I just thought it was a pinched nerve. When I finally went to the fu**ing doctor, they were like, ‘No, you have a dislocated shoulder and a cracked rib.’ Bro, that hurt like a mother fu**er. Same thing with the kidney. When I bursted, when it burst or whatever, I didn’t go to the hospital because you know, Mr. Macho here. Then finally when I had kidney problems, they were like, ‘Bro, your kidneys are so dehydrated, we don’t even know what to tell you.’”

On needing another kidney: “The first time I went to get dialysis was one of the worst experiences of my life and I said, ‘There’s no way I’ll ever do this sh*t again.’ Then not too long ago, I was in really bad shape and the doctor said, ‘In one month, your internal organs are going to start shutting down. So it’s up to you. Do you want to do dialysis or not?’ I was like, fu**, and then I started it. It’s been incredible. It’s been an incredible experience. They clean your blood. I didn’t have iron. That’s why I was so fu**ing weak. They put iron into your body, and they put phosphorus and all the other elements that your body isn’t producing or filtering anymore, the dialysis machine does it for you. It’s an ongoing thing to get a fu**ing kidney donor. I actually have seven people from the show, and believe it or not bro, this is beautiful, do you know who offered me their kidney? Dominik and Aalyah, both.”

On his heat with Jeff Jarrett: “I was there when his wife, Jill, died, every step of the way, bro, every step of the way. I went back to TNA after I left just to help him because I knew Jill was dying. I was in Nashville when she died in the middle of the night. He called me. I rushed over there. It was very, very deep, and I never shared that kind of experience with any wrestler I ever worked with. When I left TNA in January of 2012, it’s going to be 13 years, that’s when I left mainstream wrestling. I haven’t gotten one phone call from him in the last 11 years. No phone call, nothing. Basically, here’s what it was. It’s the typical wrestler. When I was no longer in a position to help him and his career, I never heard from him again. It’s that simple. So I basically just made the statement that the second I left TNA, I never heard from this guy again, and as far as I’m concerned, he was never a friend. He used me when I was in a position to help him and help his career. The second I was no longer in that position, he was done with me, and that’s a fact.”