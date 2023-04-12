Konnan Says He and Rey Mysterio Have Advised El Hijo Del Vikingo To Slow Things Down

El Hijo Del Vikingo has received a major spotlight recently, and Konnan says that he and Rey Mysterio have told him to slow it down in the ring. The AAA Mega Champion recently appeared on AEW Dynamite and for several other US promotions, and Konnan noted on the latest episode of Keeping It 100 that he and Mysterio have talked to Vikingo about taking it easy due to some health problems that are starting to pop up.

“Not only have I told him, I had Rey Mysterio tell him,” Konnan said (per Wrestling Inc). “He already needs a knee operation, and Rey’s had 14, so I told him to talk to Rey. And Rey’s giving him very good advice, ’cause I want that guy to last. He’s talented, and he’s a good kid.”

Vikingo will defend the AAA Mega Championship against Komander, Rich Swann, and Swerve Strickland at AAA TrpleMania XXXI: Monterrey this weekend.