– During a recent edition of his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan explained why Rey Mysterio is still in such great shape for his age and still active at 48 years old. Konnan stated (via WrestlingInc.com) on Rey Mysterio, “The reason Rey’s in such great shape [is] because he’s like all the high-caliber athletes, like LeBron James. They invest money into their body. You know, he’s getting stem cells, and the [cryotherapy] chamber, and all that stuff.”

Konnan inducted Rey Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year.