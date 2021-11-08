Konnan Thinks Roman Reigns Has Been ‘Way More Influential’ Than CM Punk This Year

In a recent edition of his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan was asked a question regarding whether he thought CM Punk was more influential than Roman Reigns in the current era of pro wrestling.

The former WCW star responded in favor of Reigns, noting that he believes Punk may have had the edge for one night or one month, but Reigns’ has been “way more influential” overall (via Wrestling Inc.):

“I think that for one night or one month, CM Punk was. For the whole year, what Roman has been able to do, increase ratings, increase buzz, maintain a great storyline for over a year with different guys, get an aura about him that only The Rock’s probably gonna defeat. I think he’s been way more influential.”

Punk has made his return to wrestling on the August 20 edition of AEW Rampage, while Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for 434 days after winning it at Payback last year.