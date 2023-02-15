Konnan Says His Criticism Of Konosuke Takeshita Was a Joke

Konnan got some attention after criticizing Konosuke Takeshita for doing a frog splash recently, but he says the comment was a joke. As noted earlier, Konnan addressed Takeshita paying tribute to Eddie Guerrero during with a frog splash on last week’s AEW Dynamite in El Paso, saying, “Well, Takeshita, he’s got heat with me, and he’s lucky I wasn’t in El Paso because when he went up, and he did the f*****g Eddie Guerrero thing for the Frog Splash, you’re not Mexican dude, I don’t care, stick to your nationality.”

After the comments made their way around the internet, Konnan took to Twitter to write:

“the Takeshita thing was a joke, like im really gonna get mad over him doing a frog splash, everyone does it. if u actually believe I was hot, jokes on u..”

Konnan has since been engaging with people who have responded to his tweet, as you can see below:

