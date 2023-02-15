wrestling / News
Konnan Says His Criticism Of Konosuke Takeshita Was a Joke
Konnan got some attention after criticizing Konosuke Takeshita for doing a frog splash recently, but he says the comment was a joke. As noted earlier, Konnan addressed Takeshita paying tribute to Eddie Guerrero during with a frog splash on last week’s AEW Dynamite in El Paso, saying, “Well, Takeshita, he’s got heat with me, and he’s lucky I wasn’t in El Paso because when he went up, and he did the f*****g Eddie Guerrero thing for the Frog Splash, you’re not Mexican dude, I don’t care, stick to your nationality.”
After the comments made their way around the internet, Konnan took to Twitter to write:
“the Takeshita thing was a joke, like im really gonna get mad over him doing a frog splash, everyone does it. if u actually believe I was hot, jokes on u..”
Konnan has since been engaging with people who have responded to his tweet, as you can see below:
the Takeshita thing was a joke, like im really gonna get mad over him doing a frog splash, everyone does it.
if u actually believe I was hot, jokes on u..
— Konnan (@Konnan5150) February 14, 2023
u got worked,
— Konnan (@Konnan5150) February 14, 2023
please dont tell me what I did or what my intentions were…if u dont think it was a joke thats on u
— Konnan (@Konnan5150) February 14, 2023
wow is that supposed to bother me?
— Konnan (@Konnan5150) February 14, 2023
please dont tell me what I did or what my intentions were…if u dont think it was a joke thats on u
— Konnan (@Konnan5150) February 14, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan on What He Would Do If He Owned Another Wrestling Company
- Jeff Jarrett On TNA Threatening To Fine Motor City Machine Guns For Not Blading, Paul Heyman Criticizing TNA In 2008
- Cody Rhodes Is Open To the Idea of WrestleMania Match Becoming a Triple Threat
- Jake Roberts Praises Bray Wyatt’s Work In WWE, Says Wyatt’s Used Advice He Gave