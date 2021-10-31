Konnan Says FTR Winning the AAA Tag Titles Is ‘Great for Business’

– During a recent interview on Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, Konnan discussed FTR winning the AAA tag team titles from The Lucha Bros. in AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Konnan on FTR winning the AAA tag team titles: “It’s great for business. I don’t think FTR are too well known in Mexico, but they’re going to be known now. They’re going to come down, that’s another market for them to be known and for AEW to grow. Mexico is a very important market. People sleep on them and they get disrespected, but it’s an important market. It’s real good that they are coming down and I like the fact that we brought talent like Pentagon and Fenix, Angelico and Jack, Sammy Guevara, it’s cool to see all those people shining in AEW. I’m sure there will be a lot of talent coming over once they get their visas fixed. I liked the cross-pollination because when I started, no companies worked together.”

Konnan on his idea for a vignette with FTR: “I’d love to do a vignette where you guys come in and I remind them that I was one of the original Gringos Locos and welcome the new Gringos Locos. That’ll get some heat.”

As noted, Vickie Guerrero is set to manage FTR as a team for the AAA TV tapings.