Konnan Says He Hasn’t Talked With Triple H About AAA-WWE Relationship But There Is Interest

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Konnan spoke about a relationship between AAA and WWE, noting there’s interest but he hasn’t talked to Triple H about it. Here are highlights:

On AAA working with WWE: “No. I’ve never talked to Hunter personally, but through other channels. There’s been an interest in doing something. Now, this is very telling. For around, I’m not kidding, 15 years plus, I would ask Rey [Mysterio], almost like Charlie Brown and Lucy with the football every year, I would ask Rey to ask Vince [McMahon] if he could send a promo for our TripleMania show, or show up. And the answer was always no. And this last year, which was a special year, 30 years, and I was getting an award in Tijuana, the promotion that discovered Rey in the city that he first trained, in the city where he lives and represents, for the guy that’s his best friend, and the answer was still no. And I was like, ‘Motherf***er, how does this, in any way, hurt you?'”

On what changed when Triple H took over: “He only asked [Triple H] once. [He] said yes. He sent the video to open up TripleMania this year, and bro, it was a humongous pop.”

On Dragon Lee going to WWE: “The second thing, Hunter sent a Spanish digital crew and film cameras to record when Dragon Lee, which is Rush’s brother, who’s a hell of a talent, he’s going to kill it in ‘NXT’. When Dragon Lee announced that he was going to WWE, that had never been done before. Hunter gets it, he gets that you got to play with others and have relationships, where Vince was like an island unto himself and didn’t play well with others.”