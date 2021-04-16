wrestling / News
Konnan Says Impact Is Looking For More Latin Talent, Note On Who May Be Under Consideration
In a post on Twitter, Konnan replied to a fan wanting Impact to sign more Latin talent, noting that the company is looking for more wrestlers now to join Black Taurus. He added that one of the issues is waiting for visas for the wrestlers to come in.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that El Hijo del Vikingo is currently on the company’s radar. Outside of that, it’s unknown who they may be looking at.
there is one now Black Tauros, they are looking at others but they are awaiting their Visas
— Konnan (@Konnan5150) April 11, 2021