Konnan Says Impact Is Looking For More Latin Talent, Note On Who May Be Under Consideration

April 16, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Konnan replied to a fan wanting Impact to sign more Latin talent, noting that the company is looking for more wrestlers now to join Black Taurus. He added that one of the issues is waiting for visas for the wrestlers to come in.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that El Hijo del Vikingo is currently on the company’s radar. Outside of that, it’s unknown who they may be looking at.

